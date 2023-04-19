Home / World News / Report of overseas Chinese police stations of 'great concern': UK minister

Report of overseas Chinese police stations of 'great concern': UK minister

Reuters |
Apr 19, 2023 06:01 PM IST

"The latest reporting in the Times on the so-called overseas police stations are, of course, of great concern," Philp told lawmakers.

Britain's policing minister Chris Philp said on Wednesday that a media report on overseas Chinese police stations in Britain was of "great concern," adding that the government was resolved to protect communities from transnational repression.

Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP)

"Investigations by the law enforcement community are ongoing," he added.

britain government times china london + 3 more
