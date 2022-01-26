Home / World News / Report on UK PM Johnson's alleged lockdown party soon, says foreign minister
Report on UK PM Johnson's alleged lockdown party soon, says foreign minister

Truss said Johnson had not received the report into events at his Downing Street residence, and people should wait for the inquiry's findings before commenting further on his future.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wearing a face covering but pulled down under his chin, sits in the back of a car as he is driven away from the Houses of Parliament.(Representative image/AFP)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 01:18 PM IST
Reuters |

The findings of an investigation into gatherings at British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office that may have broken Covid-19 lockdown laws will be published soon, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

An internal inquiry into allegations of lockdown parties at Johnson's offices could be published as soon as Wednesday, delivering findings that might determine the prime minister's future. Police have also launched an investigation.

"It sounds like it will come out very soon. So I suggest we wait for the facts rather than discuss various pieces of speculation about what might happen," Truss told Sky News.

Truss said she had not attended or been invited to any parties, and she said her support for Johnson was "unwavering".

"He has my complete support," she said.

