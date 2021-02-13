IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Rise of variants sparks push for all-in-one Covid vaccines
A variant that arose in South Africa has already shown itself capable of partially evading defenses raised by several vaccines.(AP file photo)
A variant that arose in South Africa has already shown itself capable of partially evading defenses raised by several vaccines.(AP file photo)
world news

Rise of variants sparks push for all-in-one Covid vaccines

Just weeks into the rollout of vaccines to combat Covid-19, researchers are shifting their focus to a new class of potential shots to take on the threat posed by fast-spreading mutations.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:48 PM IST

Just weeks into the rollout of vaccines to combat Covid-19, researchers are shifting their focus to a new class of potential shots to take on the threat posed by fast-spreading mutations.

Dangerous coronavirus variants identified in Africa, Europe and South America are carpeting the globe, pushing scientists in the U.K. and elsewhere to target multiple versions of the pathogen in a single shot and perhaps head off more lethal foes that may emerge.

A variant that arose in South Africa has already shown itself capable of partially evading defenses raised by several vaccines. The country paused rolling out a shot from AstraZeneca Plc because it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness cause by the mutant, called B.1.351. With a spreading virus comes an increased risk of more alarming mutations.

“We cannot be complacent that we’ve got the vaccines we need and it’s just a matter of time to ending the pandemic -- it’s not,” said Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which has worked to accelerate development of Covid inoculations. “We’re in a race with the virus and we’ve got to get ahead of it.”

Britain snapped up huge Covid vaccine supplies early and became the first Western country to approve a shot. Now it’s seeking to catch up with the outbreak and sustain its momentum in the next phase of the crisis, a difficult task as the virus runs rampant.

Blunted Optimism

The government last week announced a pact with CureVac NV to tackle variants, pairing artificial intelligence to predict future mutations with messenger RNA technology that can rapidly generate new vaccines. After a once-promising partnership with Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc. ended and separate trials with Sanofi ran into delays, London-based GlaxoSmithKline Plc is also working with CureVac on mutant-quelling vaccines.

Meanwhile, countries across the European Union, which has lagged the U.S. and U.K. in immunizations, have raised questions about the bloc’s strategy on mutants. At a meeting of ambassadors Wednesday, countries including Malta and Germany urged the European Commission to ensure contracts with manufacturers cover sufficient batches if booster shots are needed, according to a cable seen by Bloomberg.

The new variants, including the B.1.1.7 lineage that surfaced in southern England, have blunted the optimism that greeted highly-effective mRNA shots from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. late last year. The companies should be able to quickly redesign their inoculations based on the distinctive spike protein that the coronavirus uses to invade human cells, according to Michael Kinch, a vaccine specialist at Washington University in St. Louis. While scientists have the tools to keep pace, further mutations call for alternative approaches, he said.

“The bad news with these particular variants, and the reason many of us are nervous, isn’t that the vaccines will suddenly not work,” Kinch said, “but that they will slowly become obsolete.”

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have said they’re starting work on developing booster shots or other efforts to bolster their vaccines. AstraZeneca and partner Oxford aim to have a tweaked version tailored to new variants available by fall.

Another strategy involves including a variety of antigens, the molecules in the vaccine that provoke an immune response, Kinch said. Although the spike protein has proven to be a good target, other surface proteins in the virus’s envelope and membrane could turn out to be important, too.

‘Almost Job Done’

“Vaccines based on the spike protein are the first out the door,” said Julian Hiscox, a coronavirus specialist and chair of infection and global health at the University of Liverpool. The next round could add the N -- or nucleocapsid -- protein, whose job is to bind viral RNA, he said. With both S and N proteins, “that’s almost job done,” he said.

Traditional methods that use the virus itself in a weakened or inactivated form and provide a broader choice of potential targets -- like those used by some Chinese developers including Sinovac Biotech Ltd. -- could also play a more significant role, Kinch said.

CEPI, the Oslo-based group that has funded a number of Covid vaccine programs, has set a goal of developing “strain changes” within 100 days if needed, Hatchett said. Pfizer’s partner BioNTech SE has said that if their vaccine turns out to be ineffective against a new strain, they could, in theory, produce an updated shot targeting that variant within six weeks.

For years, multivalent flu vaccines targeting three or four versions of the pathogen have provided protection against multiple strains circling the globe. Glaxo and CureVac plan to rely on mRNA technology to develop a product that addresses multiple variants in one Covid vaccine. If the work is successful, a vaccine could be ready next year.

That could still have a big impact given how many countries still lack access to vaccines, said Thomas Breuer, chief medical officer for Glaxo’s vaccines unit. One of the big flu vaccine suppliers, Glaxo is used to altering vaccines quickly, he said.

Following partnerships with the U.K. and Glaxo, CureVac has been approached by other governments, said Mariola Fotin-Mleczek, its chief technology officer.

“The virus will mutate further, and therefore we need to re-invest now,” she said.

Some scientists, including a team at the University of Cambridge, are exploring vaccines that could protect against multiple coronaviruses to prepare for future pandemics. Backed by U.K. funding, the Cambridge group is developing technology that could be plugged into any platform to fight multiple variants and other coronaviruses, such as Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS. They’re planning to start human trials in the spring.

Pressure Rises

“We need to bring on the next generation that are going to work against not only these variants, but the next pandemic,” said Jonathan Heeney, the Cambridge professor leading the study.

Combinations are another avenue drugmakers are pursuing. Oxford is launching a trial bringing AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines together to determine whether two shots of different products yield better results. Russia also plans a study mixing the Astra vaccine with its Sputnik V shot.

As the work progresses, the pressure is rising. New strains could make it more difficult to achieve a sufficient level of immunity needed to get control of the virus, Hatchett said.

“Every responsible observer is concerned about what we’re seeing. We’re going to get an awful lot of mileage out of the vaccines that we have,” he said. “But we also need to be ready.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Changing her legal identity at a civil registry office in Barcelona will allow Martínez to update her passport and driver's license and to carry a health card that correctly states she is a woman.(AP)
Changing her legal identity at a civil registry office in Barcelona will allow Martínez to update her passport and driver's license and to carry a health card that correctly states she is a woman.(AP)
world news

Gender identity bill divides Spain's feminists, left-wing

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:56 PM IST
A new law proposed by the far-left party in Spain’s coalition government would make it easier for residents to change genders for official purposes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A syringe with the Oxford�AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is seen at the newly opened vaccination centre in the area of the Terminal C in the former Berlin Tegel Airport, in Berlin, on February 10, 2021. - Mainly nursing staff and medical personnel will be vaccinated against the coronavirus here. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
A syringe with the Oxford�AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is seen at the newly opened vaccination centre in the area of the Terminal C in the former Berlin Tegel Airport, in Berlin, on February 10, 2021. - Mainly nursing staff and medical personnel will be vaccinated against the coronavirus here. (Photo by Kay Nietfeld / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Oxford University to test Covid-19 vaccine response among children for 1st time

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:38 PM IST
The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A banner is placed over a bridge with the US Capitol in the backdrop of the Senate impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump.(Reuters)
A banner is placed over a bridge with the US Capitol in the backdrop of the Senate impeachment trial against former president Donald Trump.(Reuters)
world news

Trump's speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:37 PM IST
The outcome of the quick, raw and emotional proceedings are expected to reflect a nation divided over the former president and the future of his brand of politics in America.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Poland some had misgivings about being put in line for a vaccine they believe is less effective than the others.(AP)
In Poland some had misgivings about being put in line for a vaccine they believe is less effective than the others.(AP)
world news

Some Europeans get choosy about which Covid-19 vaccines they want

PTI, Warsaw
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:35 PM IST
The World Health Organisation says the AstraZeneca vaccine is about 63 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 after two doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Debris remain at the blast site from a suicide car bombing attack at the side of Afrik Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 1, 2021.(Representational Image / AFP)
Debris remain at the blast site from a suicide car bombing attack at the side of Afrik Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 1, 2021.(Representational Image / AFP)
world news

Suicide bomber detonates near Somalia's presidential palace

AP, Mogadishu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Police spokesman Sadiq Ali Adan says the driver defied orders to stop on Saturday morning, and police opened fire as passersby ran for their lives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An autopsy found the cubs' lungs were badly damaged and they were suffering from severe infection.(Representational Image / Reuters)
An autopsy found the cubs' lungs were badly damaged and they were suffering from severe infection.(Representational Image / Reuters)
world news

Two white tiger cubs in Pakistan likely died of Covid-19: Zoo officials

Reuters, Lahore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Pakistan's zoos regularly draw the ire of animal rights activists, who say hundreds of animals have died from poor living conditions there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In early February users of Clubhouse in China said they were unable to access the app after an explosion of discussions on taboo topics.(REUTERS)
In early February users of Clubhouse in China said they were unable to access the app after an explosion of discussions on taboo topics.(REUTERS)
world news

Clubhouse users’ raw audio may be exposed to Chinese partner

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Agora Inc., a Shanghai-based start-up with offices in Silicon Valley, provides back-end infrastructure to Clubhouse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but did not release him from the Belmarsh high-security prison. (REUTERS)
In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but did not release him from the Belmarsh high-security prison. (REUTERS)
world news

US continues to seek extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Assange was initially convicted by the Obama administration for conspiring to hack classified information on a government computer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents and protesters face police officials as they question them about recent arrests made in Mandalay, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Daily rallies against the coup occurring in Myanmar's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay, enter its second week despite a ban on public gatherings of five or more.(AP Photo)(AP)
Residents and protesters face police officials as they question them about recent arrests made in Mandalay, Myanmar Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Daily rallies against the coup occurring in Myanmar's two largest cities, Yangon and Mandalay, enter its second week despite a ban on public gatherings of five or more.(AP Photo)(AP)
world news

China, Russia pull out from UNHRC resolution on Myanmar

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:06 PM IST
The resolution calls for the release of detained persons including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. It was approved by consensus during a special session in Geneva on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A variant that arose in South Africa has already shown itself capable of partially evading defenses raised by several vaccines.(AP file photo)
A variant that arose in South Africa has already shown itself capable of partially evading defenses raised by several vaccines.(AP file photo)
world news

Rise of variants sparks push for all-in-one Covid vaccines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Just weeks into the rollout of vaccines to combat Covid-19, researchers are shifting their focus to a new class of potential shots to take on the threat posed by fast-spreading mutations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen speaks during a panel discussion at the American Economic Association/Allied Social Science Association (ASSA) 2019 meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Yellen urges G7 to provide more financial support to boost post-Covid recovery

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:20 PM IST
At a virtual meeting with G7 finance ministers and central bank governors earlier in the day, Janet Yellen stressed the importance of providing further financial support to promote "a robust and lasting recovery," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of a Covid-19&nbsp;vaccine&nbsp;candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc.(REUTERS)
Vials of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate, a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Pakistan approves Cansino vaccine

PTI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Cansino Bio is the only vaccine for which Pakistan conducted a clinical trial, with around 18,000 volunteers participating from across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ofcom said in a statement that the programme also had a terror reference.(Ofcom/Twitter)
The Ofcom said in a statement that the programme also had a terror reference.(Ofcom/Twitter)
world news

UK media watchdog Ofcom imposes £50k pound fine on Khalsa TV

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The 20,000-pound penalty relates to a music video. The 30,000-pound penalty relates to a discussion programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This come in backdrop of continued violence despite the ongoing efforts for peace in the country.(AP)
This come in backdrop of continued violence despite the ongoing efforts for peace in the country.(AP)
world news

5 Afghan police personnel killed in explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar

ANI, Kunar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Earlier today, three civilians were wounded in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle in Nangarhar province's Jalalabad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khan secured 72 votes and won on the second ballot of the 123 parties. He finished ahead of Fergal Gaynor of Ireland with 42 votes and two other candidates.(REUTERS)
Khan secured 72 votes and won on the second ballot of the 123 parties. He finished ahead of Fergal Gaynor of Ireland with 42 votes and two other candidates.(REUTERS)
world news

UK's Karim Khan elected next International Criminal Court chief prosecutor

ANI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Karim Khan, a United Kingdom barrister, has been elected in the second round as the next chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP