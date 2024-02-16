 Rishi Sunak's party faces twin by-election defeats. ‘Plan working’, he says | World News - Hindustan Times
Rishi Sunak's party faces twin by-election defeats. 'Plan working', he says

Rishi Sunak's party faces twin by-election defeats. ‘Plan working’, he says

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2024 03:53 PM IST

Rishi Sunak on UK by-elections: Rishi Sunak said, “Midterm elections are always difficult for incumbent governments.”

British prime minister Rishi Sunak said that two defeats for his Conservative Party in parliamentary by-election results showed that the party had more work to do before general elections that are expected later this year.

Rishi Sunak on UK by-elections: British prime minister Rishi Sunak.(Reuters)
Rishi Sunak on UK by-elections: British prime minister Rishi Sunak.(Reuters)

UK by-elections: What Rishi Sunak said on the results

“We look at the results, very low turnout, (it) shows that we've got work to do, to show people that we are delivering on their priorities, and that's what I'm absolutely determined to do,” he said while insisting that his plan for the country "is working". Blaming the losses of Kingswood and Wellingborough on the "challenging circumstances", Rishi Sunak said, "Midterm elections are always difficult for incumbent governments, and the circumstances of these elections were of course particularly challenging."

UK by-elections: Who won the seats?

Labour overturned Conservative majority in the central English town of Wellingborough to win the parliamentary seat with 13,844 votes against 7,408 while the party won Kingswood in the southwest with a 16.4-point swing.

“Now I believe our plan is working," he added.

The two losses mark the ninth and 10th by-election defeats for Rishi Sunak's party since the 2019 general election.

UK by-elections: What Labour party said?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said, "These are fantastic results in Kingswood and Wellingborough that show people want change and are ready to put their faith in a changed Labour Party to deliver it. By winning in these Tory strongholds, we can confidently say that Labour is back in the service of working people and we will work tirelessly to deliver for them."

