‘Risk of nuclear weapon use’: Russia's top security official warns US, allies

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday warned that the Western destructive policy increases the risk of the use of nuclear, chemical or biological weapons. Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev speaks.(AP)

"The natural consequence of the United States' destructive policies is the deterioration in the global security," Patrushev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying by state news agency TASS.

"The risk that nuclear, chemical and biological weapons will be used is increasing," Patrushev said, adding, "The international arms control regime has been undermined."

Nikolai Patrushev also claimed Ukraine attempted to attack three nuclear power plants in Russia. “Moldova is on the path to losing its sovereignty, and risks becoming another victim of the Western colonialism,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

