Trump's Russia ties: Was Mueller probe worth the price? Durham's investigation clears Trump and questions FBI

The high-profile investigations into potential Russian interference in Donald Trump's 2016 US Presidential campaign, led by special counsels Robert Mueller and John Durham, have finally drawn to a close. Carrying price tags of approximately $32 million and $6.5 million, respectively, these investigations have ignited debates about their financial justification given their outcomes. John Durham (L), appointed by Attorney General William Barr, has investigated potential misconduct in the origins of the Mueller's (R) probe into the Trump campaign's alleged ties to Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential election.(Singh Rahul sunilkumar)

According to Special Counsel Durham's report, the FBI hastily initiated an investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign's potential collusion with Russia without substantial evidence. Durham criticized the bureau for neglecting to utilise standard intelligence analysis tools, conducting crucial interviews, or verifying the allegations in the Steele dossier, which was used to secure a FISA warrant against a former Trump campaign advisor. (READ MORE: Durham's Report on FBI's Russia-Trump probe. A witch hunt or a missed connection? | Key takeaways)

Dissecting the Mueller Investigation's Costs

The Mueller investigation, which scrutinized the alleged Russian involvement in Trump's campaign, spanned over two years and cost the Justice Department nearly $32 million. This figure encapsulates both direct and indirect expenses, including funds borrowed from other branches of the Department and Mueller's office's direct expenses, which amounted to $16 million. The final six months of Mueller's probe saw a $6.5 million expenditure, with personnel costs directly accounting for $4.1 million.

Understanding the Impact of Mueller

The Mueller investigation resulted in 34 individuals and three Russian companies, many tied closely to Donald Trump's campaign, being charged with crimes. Five of these individuals received sentences that included prison time. In stark contrast, Durham's probe into FBI actions has so far led to a single conviction: low-level FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith.

Despite the high costs, the federal government has seen some indirect recoupment. For instance, Trump's former adviser Manafort forfeited $11 million to the government and was also ordered to pay an additional $6 million in restitution to the IRS. Moreover, nearly $130,000 in fines have been levied, destined for the federal fund for crime victims.

Investigations Initiated: Why?

The Mueller investigation was launched to probe into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to influence the 2016 Presidential election. Meanwhile, John Durham was appointed by Trump's attorney general, William Barr, in 2019 to scrutinize the origins of the Trump-Russia probe and ascertain if any misconduct occurred during the investigation.

Cost Breakdown of the Durham Investigation

On the other hand, the Durham probe, designed to uncover potential misconduct within the FBI during the Trump-Russia investigation, reported a $6.5 million cost between October 2020 and September 2022. However, the costs associated with Durham's initial year and a half of work, starting in 2019, have not been disclosed, given his appointment as special counsel only came about in October 2020. This year's spending breakdown includes over $1 million for employee salaries and benefits, over $220,000 on travel, $600,000 on contractual services, and over $100,000 on rent.

In Durham's probe, only three prosecutions were made, with two cases resulting in acquittals and one guilty plea from a lesser-known FBI employee.

Evaluating the Value

Comparatively, while Mueller's investigation into Trump's campaign cost nearly five times as much as Durham's inquiry into the FBI, experts believe the results of Mueller's probe were more substantial, considering the number of convictions and financial recoupment.

However, assessing the justification of these costs involves more than a simple comparison of expenditure and direct financial return. The affirmation that no office, not even the highest in the land, is exempt from scrutiny comes at a cost. The 'justification' of these investigations' costs will ultimately hinge on one's perspective on these broader societal implications.

The Trump's Perspective: A "Witch Hunt"?

Former President Donald Trump has been highly critical of these investigations, frequently referring to them as a "witch hunt." In one tweet, he questioned “the spending of over $40 million,” asking, "When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever?" Despite the criticism, both investigations were initiated.

Now, with Durham report being public, Trump touted the investigation as a tool to expose the "crime of the century".

Meanwhile, critics argue that the probe was an expensive exercise that resulted in little actionable information, and merely echoed findings from previous investigations.

What's next?

With the completion of both investigations, the reports now serve as a basis for further decision-making and potential reform within the FBI and Justice Department apart from being used as political fodder with the elections scheduled next year. (ALSO READ: US presidential election 2024: A look at declared and potential candidates)

The investigations have shed light on the operations of the FBI and the Justice Department, allowing for critical evaluations and necessary changes in their procedures and practices. The FBI has since announced several corrective measures

