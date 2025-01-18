At least six people have been killed after a rocket stuck on a humanitarian aid convoy in the violence-hit Kurram district in Pakistan, officials said on Friday. The assailants also set ablaze several of the vehicles carrying relief materials following the assault. The convoy, which was en route from Thall to Parachinar, was targeted in the Bagan Bazar area of Kurram.(AFP)

The attack took place when a convoy of 35 vehicles, which was carrying essential food and medical supplies, was ambushed with rockets and automatic weapons.

The convoy, which was en route from Thall to Parachinar, was targeted in the Bagan Bazar area of Kurram.

Four truck drivers also tortured, killed

As per the initial probe, a Pakistani soldier was killed while six attackers were shot dead in retaliatory action by security forces.

However, on Friday, the police said that another security personnel died due to injuries.

In addition to the soldiers, four truck drivers who had gone missing during the ambush were later found dead.

As per PTI, the drivers were tortured before being killed and their bodies were later discovered in the Erwali area of Lower Kurram. Hospital officials confirmed that the bodies were transferred to Ali Zai Hospital for further processing.

A senior security official from Peshawar said four vehicles were damaged in the attack, while the rest of the convoy was safely evacuated and reached a point of safety after crossing Chapri.

A curfew has been enforced in the tribal district, with security forces taking positions and patrolling the area.

Terrorism in Kurram on the rise

This attack highlights the increasing instability in Lower Kurram, where terrorist activities in the Bagan, Char Khel, Mandori, and Ochut have been on the rise in the past few months.

Khyber Pukthunkhwa's provincial government has decided in principle to launch an operation to maintain public order in the district, where unrest has prevailed since November last year after an attack on a passenger van convoy.

The ongoing unrest, which intensified after a deadly attack on a passenger van convoy last November, has exacerbated a humanitarian crisis in the region.

A peace agreement was reached on January 1, but the route connecting Parachinar remained blocked.

