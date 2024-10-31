Rocket fired from Lebanon kills two in Israel

Israeli emergency services said a rocket launched from Lebanon killed two people in an olive grove in northern Israel on Thursday, bringing the day's toll to seven dead. Smoke billows over Khiam, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, Lebanon October 31, 2024.(Reuters)

Medics "treated and attempted resuscitation on a 30-year-old male and a 60-year-old female, who were then pronounced dead. A 71-year-old male with mild shrapnel injuries to his limbs was evacuated," the Magen David Adom first responders said in a statement.