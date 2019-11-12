e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Rohingyas ‘threat’ to national and regional security, says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

According to the UN, as of May 24, 2018, more than 9,00,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s restive Rakhine State since 2017 after large-scale violence following a military crackdown. The exodus of refugees in large numbers has resulted in a major crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh.

world Updated: Nov 12, 2019 06:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dhaka
Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.
Bangladeshi Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.(REUTERS)
         

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said the over 10 lakh Rohingyas who fled from Myanmar to her country in the wake of “persecution” are a “threat to the security” of the entire region as she urged the global community to resolve the issue.

According to the UN, as of May 24, 2018, more than 9,00,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s restive Rakhine State since 2017 after large-scale violence following a military crackdown. The exodus of refugees in large numbers has resulted in a major crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Addressing the three-day ‘Dhaka Global Dialogue-2019’ here, Hasina said, “In terms of regional security, I would like to say that more than 1.1 million Rohingya citizens of Myanmar fled to Bangladesh in the face of persecution and they are a threat to the security not only for Bangladesh but also for the region.”

“I urge the world community to take appropriate action realising the gravity of the threat. It will not be possible to ensure development and prosperity of any country without having peace and safety,” she was quoted as saying by the official Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency.

The dialogue, which commenced on Monday, was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and India-based independent think-tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF). Over 150 delegates from over 50 countries are taking part in the dialogue to discuss, ideate and debate the most pressing global imperatives.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, ORF president Samir Saran and BIISS Director General Major General AKM Abdur Rahman also spoke at the function.

Myanmar is one of India’s strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News