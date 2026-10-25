TYLER, Texas—Garrick Stafford had been texting all summer with a woman he met online, a redheaded makeup artist named Sarah Williams. Then she asked for $150 to pay her cellphone bill. Romance Scammers Turned a Texas Man Into an Unwitting Money Mule “Oh, crap,” thought Stafford, a quality inspector at a machine shop in this East Texas city known as the Rose Capital of America. “Someone’s asking for money right off the bat.” So he blocked her for months. “My mistake,” he said later, “was unblocking her.” Once he let her back in, they spent nearly two years texting about movies and making plans to meet—though it never seemed to work out. And she kept asking for money.

Garrick Stafford looking at a photo of 'Sarah' on his phone.

Then one day last October, as he and his siblings were at a funeral home choosing an urn for their father’s ashes, Stafford, 49, got an unexpected message. Markus Johnson, an investigator with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, about 900 miles away in Columbia, S.C., wanted to talk. Johnson had been working a case involving someone scamming a company out of about $21,000. Why, Johnson wanted to know, had that money ended up in Stafford’s account? “That was for my girlfriend,” Stafford replied, then caught himself. All his nagging doubts suddenly rushed to the surface. As scams surge nationwide, the “lonely hearts” ruse remains a classic: Con artists, who could be prisoners on contraband cellphones or overseas syndicates, prey on vulnerable people seeking companionship. Increasingly, though, thieves do more than drain the victim’s savings; they use them as a foot in the door to the U.S. financial system and turn them into conduits to launder money for other plots.

Markus Johnson, an investigator with the Richland County Sheriff's Department in South Carolina.

“They’re looking for a U.S. citizen with a pulse,” Johnson said. “If that person happens to have some money they can steal in the process, that’s an added bonus.” Romance scams also help U.S. criminals avoid attention from banking regulators by spreading ill-gotten gains across more accounts, said John Breyault, vice president of the National Consumers League. “Romantic interest is a very strong emotion,” he said. “Scammers recognize this and devote a lot of time to develop the trust needed to exploit the victim.” ‘Please baby’ Stafford, a soft-spoken churchgoer, loves motorcycles, camping and fishing. He lives in a bus-size motor home—a remnant of his time on the road as a welding inspector for large construction projects. When “Sarah” first sent him a friend invitation in May 2023, the come-on was so casual it didn’t raise alarms. “She started off, ‘just tell me about yourself,’ ” he recalled. “She wasn’t, like, overly flattering or anything.” Stafford said he knows he’s not the best-looking guy or wealthy enough to attract attention from someone as glamorous as Sarah, whose pictures included fashion and bikini shots. “Why would you want to be with an overweight, broke dude?” he texted at one point. “I’m struggling as it is…I couldn’t afford a family right now if I wanted to.” Still, the attention felt good. Typically around 11 each night, they would text about what they had for dinner or their future. Phone calls were rare, he said, “like pulling teeth.” Stafford still isn’t sure why he didn’t cut her off for good after that first request for money, but by Christmas that year, he realized he missed her. Once they reconnected, though, the asks only grew. Several thousand dollars for a seminar in digital design. Seed money for an antiques business. Medical costs for her sick mother. Over nearly two years, Stafford drained $15,000 of his savings and ran up another $15,000 in credit-card debt. He even applied for a $55,000 loan. “I have good credit, but thank God they only approved $35,000,” he said. His late father helped clear the credit-card balance, but he is still chipping away at the loan. Meanwhile, Sarah also had another use for him: collecting payments for her antiques business. In February last year, when she asked for his bank account and routing information so she could direct $2,000 into the account, he tried to draw a line in the sand. The next day, he sent his account details. From there, things got worse. Whenever a payment arrived in Stafford’s account, Sarah would frantically press him to move the money into various crypto wallets—sometimes requiring him to leave work. He briefly set up other accounts, but banks, suspecting illegal activity, would soon freeze them. Still, Sarah always had a reason why she couldn’t open her own accounts or make the transfers herself—citing bad credit or a move to London from Miami. In all, Stafford said, about $50,000 moved through his account or others she had him set up, while another $100,000 in bad checks she sent him bounced. Stafford’s experience follows a pattern. Victims or other accomplices typically shift money from their own accounts into crypto wallets controlled by the scammers, who then might split the money into smaller batches and move them through other accounts to complicate the trail. In Stafford’s case, the money ended up in overseas bank accounts, where Johnson’s warrants couldn’t reach them. That helps explain why scam victims often have little chance of recovering their losses. Some unwitting accomplices become criminals. In 2021, an 81-year-old Missouri woman pleaded guilty to identity theft after helping a man she considered her long-term love interest, despite never meeting him and getting repeated warnings from banks and law enforcement that he was using her for his rip-offs. Gut feeling Back in Columbia, Investigator Johnson, an army veteran turned trenchcoat-wearing gumshoe, had been looking into the case of a local home builder scammed out of about $21,000 by a fraudster using an email address just slightly different from a brick supplier. The increasingly common ruse has ensnared businesses and even local governments. When Johnson traced the calls and emails behind the rip-off, the trail led to scammers in Nigeria. When he followed the money, it led to Garrick Stafford in Texas.

A downtown street in Tyler, Texas.