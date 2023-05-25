Ron DeSantis' ‘Desaster’ Presidential campaign launch taunted by memes

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' highly anticipated presidential campaign announcement encountered a tumultuous start on Wednesday night, leaving many disappointed and frustrated. Ron DeSantis' Presidential Campaign mocked with memes. (Image Credit: Twitter/Mindcite_US)

The Florida governor, who is eyeing the 2024 presidential race, took part in a Twitter Spaces event alongside Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Craft Ventures co-founder David Sacks to kick off his Presidential campaign. But, the overwhelming audience caused the app to crash multiple times within the initial minutes of the event.

The rocky beginning of DeSantis' significant announcement, falling short of expectations, triggered widespread backlash as Twitter users voiced their discontent, labeling the launch as "disastrous" and trending #Desaster.

The technical failures continued to plague the event, with glitches, echoes, and deafening feedback, resulting in only brief snippets of comments from Musk and Sacks in the first 24 minutes, and none from DeSantis. Sacks attributed these issues to the massive influx of participants (More than 200,000), which reached nearly half a million by 6:13 p.m. Eastern time.

While Sacks perceived the overwhelmed servers as a "good sign," his audio went silent once again.

Around 6:15 p.m., the online video conference played instrumental music before crashing once more. Shortly thereafter, the Twitter Spaces event went offline, although listeners could still access a glitchy recording of the proceedings.

Then on several fans took to Twitter to drop memes on DeSantis’s Presidential launch marred by the unfortunate tech meltdown.

One Twitter user stated with a hilariously comically picture of DeSantis, “Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign launch is going exactly how I would expect a guy who eats pudding with his fingers presidential campaign launch would. #failuretolaunch”

Another Twitter handler, @RebelOutlaw5 posted a representation of DeSantis, a picture of a cat posing as a lion.

@Mindcite_US trolled the point that ‘the wealthiest man’ had laid off major Twitter staff to lowball their cost. They should have seen it coming.

“This link works,” the 46th U.S. President Joe Biden posted on his personal Twitter account, mocking the ‘Desaster’ situation of the Florida Governor, while linking to a donation page for his campaign.

The President also posted a mock video on DeSantis saying, “No matter what happens, you can hear Ron DeSantis’ agenda loud and clear.”

Musk relaunched Twitter Spaces at approximately 6:20 p.m., finally allowing DeSantis to make his presidential bid announcement uninterrupted.

Once the technical issues were resolved, the event proceeded smoothly. DeSantis and other speakers praised Musk for revolutionizing Twitter as a platform that protects "free speech."

The event exceeded its scheduled time by more than 20 minutes as DeSantis attempted to address questions from pre-selected contributors, including Congressman Thomas Massie and talk show host Steve Deace.

Musk concluded the event by extending an invitation via Twitter Spaces to other presidential candidates. Shortly after the event ended, he reaffirmed his invitation in a tweet, stating, "All Presidential candidates are most welcome on this platform."