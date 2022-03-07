Home / World News / Imran Khan's warning to opposition on ‘no trust’: Ready for what I will do?
PML-N and PPP have reportedly asked their assembly members to not leave Pakistan as the opposition is huddling to bring a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. 
Imran Khan has asked opposition whether they are ready for the consequence when their planned no-confidence move fails.&nbsp;
Imran Khan has asked opposition whether they are ready for the consequence when their planned no-confidence move fails. 
Published on Mar 07, 2022 01:16 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Amid a major upheaval amid Pakistan opposition parties trying to pull off a no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have asked their lawmakers to cancel their foreign visits, if any, Dawn reported.

According to reports, PML-N and PPP are ready to file a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan in the assembly, but the numbers are not adding up as even after all combinations, Imran Khan's coalition has a lead of 17 votes in the assembly.

Here's where the number stands

According to Daily Jasrat, the ruling coalition has a total of 179 members, while the opposition claims to have the support of 24 members of the ruling party, which reduces PTI's strength to 155. But they have the clear support of seven members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), five members of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), five members of Balochistan Awami Party, three members of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), two independent members, one member each by Jamhoori Watan Party and All Pakistan Muslim League.

No foreign visit

PPP’s information secretary Shazia Marri in a statement on Sunday said chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had asked the party lawmakers to “ensure their presence in Islamabad”, cancel their foreign visits, if any, and “refrain” from undertaking even any official foreign tour. Bilawal is of the opinion that there is no need to wait for 100% guarantee of no-trust move's success, Dawn said.

In a separate statement, PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that the party leadership had issued directives to its members of the assembly to stay in Islamabad.

Ready for what I will do? Imran Khan's warning

Confident that the no-trust motion against him will not be successful, Imran Khan has issued a warning to PPP and PML-N asking whether they are ready for the consequence that they will have to face once their no-confidence motion fails.

"I came into politics 25 years ago to fight against them (his political rivals). I will fight them until [my last breath]. I will face them and I am completely prepared for whatever [they throw my way]. But to the gang of thieves I say this: Are you ready for what I will do with you once your plans for a no-trust motion fail?" Imran Khan said on Sunday.

