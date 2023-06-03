Royal blooper: Prince William and Kate Middleton's hilarious plaque mishap goes viral

Royal Oops! Prince William and Kate Middleton had an embarrassing moment during their 2014 tour, as they struggled to unveil a plaque in New Zealand. A video of their mishap has gone viral, showcasing their determination and a touch of awkwardness. Despite the hiccup, fans found their competitive spirit endearing. The incident even sparked debates about design flaws and confusion about unveiling the curtain. TOPSHOT - A handout picture from the Jordanian Royal Palace shows Britain's Prince William (R) and Princess Catherine arriving at the Zahran Palace in Amman on June 1, 2023 for the royal wedding ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa al-Saif. The ceremony was held in the mid-century Zahran Palace-- the site of other key royal weddings including that of King Abdullah II to Queen Rania as well as that of his father, the late King Hussein bin Talal.(AFP PHOTO / JORDANIAN ROYAL PALACE)

However, it wasn't just the Duke and Duchess who stole the show during the tour—little Prince George had his own viral moments. From throwing a stuffed Bilby to participating in a playful crawl about, the young prince captured hearts worldwide. Join us as we relive these charming and unexpected moments from the royal visit Down Under.

As the video circulates on TikTok, viewers can't help but chuckle at the couple's perseverance in pulling the cord for the plaque. Their repeated attempts garnered sympathetic comments from fans, praising their ability to make light of the situation. Some speculated on their competitive nature, joking that they would have continued pulling until one of them succeeded. Others defended the couple, attributing the mishap to a design flaw rather than their own efforts.

Amidst the plaque unveiling blunder, Prince George stole the spotlight with his adorable antics. During a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, the young prince met a real Bilby but wasn't too thrilled with the stuffed version he was given. Promptly tossing it aside, George's action amused the onlookers, and his father playfully claimed that he truly loved the toy. The incident showcased the charming authenticity of the royal family.

At the Government House in New Zealand, Prince George joined a "crawl about" activity with other children, captivating hearts with his innocent playfulness. The little prince's participation in these moments highlighted his role as a growing royal family member and garnered worldwide attention.

The 2014 tour marked an important milestone for William and Kate as they introduced their young son to the world during their engagements. Despite the occasional mishaps, their ability to embrace the unexpected and find humor in the situation endeared them to fans around the globe. Prince George's viral moments added an extra layer of joy to the tour, showcasing the endearing qualities of the royal family. While royal engagements may not always go according to plan, these moments of spontaneity and genuine reactions make the royals all the more relatable.