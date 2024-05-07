 Royal expert criticises Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's approach with son Archie: ‘Nobody really saw him’ | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Royal expert criticises Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's approach with son Archie: ‘Nobody really saw him’

BySumanti Sen
May 07, 2024 01:40 PM IST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's approach with their son Archie has been criticised as the child recently turned five

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's approach with their son, Prince Archie, has been criticised by ex-BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole. The child recently celebrated his fifth birthday.

A royal expert has criticised Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's approach with their son Archie(AP)
A royal expert has criticised Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's approach with their son Archie(AP)

While the royal family always wishes their children on social media, like on Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s birthdays, no one wished Archie. Archie was born in the UK before Harry and Meghan moved to California.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Cole said on GB News that Archie has always faced "strange behaviour,” and spoke about the "controversial" photo call chosen by his parents. Cole recalled when Archie was born, saying, "They had the rather controversial photo call at Windsor, where the couple, having brought their pride and joy to see the world's press, then went out of their way to hide him from them.”

"He was in swaddling clothes with a hat on, and nobody really saw him. And that followed rather strange behaviour,” he added.

‘It was rather strange behaviour from the very beginning’

Cole went on to say that Meghan and Harry "wouldn't confirm where the birth had been" – which was actually Portland Hospital in central London. He added that the Sussexes have "never, ever confirmed the four godparents.” However, their identities were later revealed.

Cole noted that the public hardly saw Archie after they moved to Canada and then America. "It was rather strange behaviour from the very beginning. And since they went into self-imposed exile, first in Canada and then Montecito, which may have been Meghan's intention all along, we've seen very little Archie,” Cole told hosts Ben Leo and Bev Turner.

"We've seen him with some rescue chickens and we've heard that he talks American now, and says to people who come to stay with them 'drive safe' when they leave, very nice and American,” Cole said.

‘I think it's a real shame’

Reacting to Cole’s comments, Ben went on to discuss the impact of Meghan and Harry moving to America on their children. "I think it's a real shame,” he said. "The King hasn't really seen Archie, and yet we've got a Prince of the Realm in California."

Bev agreed, saying, "The decisions that they've made, meant that boy has not grown up with his cousins at all. Not seeing his grandparents, his aunties and his uncles because of that family feud, makes us reflect really on what's happened there to the Royal Family."

Noting the conflict between Prince William and Harry, Cole said, “I can't disagree with what you said, it is so sad that the King sees so little of his grandchild, Archie and his sister, Princess Lilibet. Very sad indeed.”

"And to see these two brothers, William and Harry, who were once so close. I'll tell you what, their mother would be so upset because she always thought they would be there for each other,” he added. "In fact, when they were small, she made them vow, made them promise, always to support love each other. So that's very sad."

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Royal expert criticises Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's approach with son Archie: ‘Nobody really saw him’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On