Royal expert criticises Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's approach with son Archie: ‘Nobody really saw him’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's approach with their son, Prince Archie, has been criticised by ex-BBC Royal Correspondent Michael Cole. The child recently celebrated his fifth birthday. A royal expert has criticised Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's approach with their son Archie(AP)

While the royal family always wishes their children on social media, like on Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte’s birthdays, no one wished Archie. Archie was born in the UK before Harry and Meghan moved to California.

Cole said on GB News that Archie has always faced "strange behaviour,” and spoke about the "controversial" photo call chosen by his parents. Cole recalled when Archie was born, saying, "They had the rather controversial photo call at Windsor, where the couple, having brought their pride and joy to see the world's press, then went out of their way to hide him from them.”

"He was in swaddling clothes with a hat on, and nobody really saw him. And that followed rather strange behaviour,” he added.

‘It was rather strange behaviour from the very beginning’

Cole went on to say that Meghan and Harry "wouldn't confirm where the birth had been" – which was actually Portland Hospital in central London. He added that the Sussexes have "never, ever confirmed the four godparents.” However, their identities were later revealed.

Cole noted that the public hardly saw Archie after they moved to Canada and then America. "It was rather strange behaviour from the very beginning. And since they went into self-imposed exile, first in Canada and then Montecito, which may have been Meghan's intention all along, we've seen very little Archie,” Cole told hosts Ben Leo and Bev Turner.

"We've seen him with some rescue chickens and we've heard that he talks American now, and says to people who come to stay with them 'drive safe' when they leave, very nice and American,” Cole said.

‘I think it's a real shame’

Reacting to Cole’s comments, Ben went on to discuss the impact of Meghan and Harry moving to America on their children. "I think it's a real shame,” he said. "The King hasn't really seen Archie, and yet we've got a Prince of the Realm in California."

Bev agreed, saying, "The decisions that they've made, meant that boy has not grown up with his cousins at all. Not seeing his grandparents, his aunties and his uncles because of that family feud, makes us reflect really on what's happened there to the Royal Family."

Noting the conflict between Prince William and Harry, Cole said, “I can't disagree with what you said, it is so sad that the King sees so little of his grandchild, Archie and his sister, Princess Lilibet. Very sad indeed.”

"And to see these two brothers, William and Harry, who were once so close. I'll tell you what, their mother would be so upset because she always thought they would be there for each other,” he added. "In fact, when they were small, she made them vow, made them promise, always to support love each other. So that's very sad."