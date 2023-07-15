Kate Middleton hides mysterious scar on her head by doing this?

Kate Middleton is often seen wearing her hair down during royal engagements unless she is donning a tiara or tying her hair in a ponytail as seen in sporting events. But a royal fan claimed that Prince William's wife wears her hair in a certain way in order to cover up a surgical scar. Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen.(AFP)

The royal fan explained as per Daily Express, “Princess Catherine uses her hair to hide a defect. Kate most often appears in public with her hair loose and with the help of shiny curls styled in a certain way, she hides a noticeable scar on her head. The three-inch scar was first spotted in 2011 at a private dinner at Clarence House.”

Kate Middleton's scar is on her left temple and has been seen before when the Princess of Wales has her hair tied up. Although, it is unknown what caused the scar, Kensington Palace had earlier said that it is “related to a childhood operation”.

Royal fans have also speculated that the scar came from a hockey match while at school. Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl claimed that the scar may be the result of an emergency operation as a result of a lump on her head as a child. In her book ‘Kate: The Future Queen’, Katie Nicholl said that Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, was called while she was at school after which the Princess was rushed to a doctor to remove the lump.

Ann Patching, who worked at Marlborough school for years, said, “I can remember the incident and her having an operation, I don’t recall anything happening on the hockey pitch [field] that had anything to do with the lump. Catherine had the operation during her term time. She was back at school very soon afterward. As usual, nothing was too much of a big deal for her. You could never accuse Catherine of being a drama queen, but Carole was very worried, as any mother would be.”

