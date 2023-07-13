Home / World News / When Camilla stroked billionaire Richard Branson's beard at Wimbledon

When Camilla stroked billionaire Richard Branson's beard at Wimbledon

ByMallika Soni
Jul 13, 2023 10:56 AM IST

In photos from the time, Richard Branson appeared to raise his face to allow Camilla to touch his beard.

King Charles' wife Camilla once had a playful interaction with Richard Branson when attending Wimbledon which was caught on camera. The then Duchess of Cornwall touched the Virgin media tycoon’s beard as she made her way to her seat in 2018. In photos from the time, Richard Branson appeared to raise his face to allow Camilla to touch his beard.

Richard Branson beamed as he was greeted by Camilla.
The billionaire beamed as he was greeted by Camilla. She was accompanied by Philip Brook, the former chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) as she attended the tournament to watch the quarter-finals along with Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie and the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's mother and siblings, Carole, Pippa and James Middleton.

She was seen in a polka dot cream dress and nude heels as she greeted the billionaire warmly. After shaking his hand, she returned to her seat to watch the game. Richard Branson was then attending the match with his daughter Holly Branson, who is a friend of Camilla’s niece Princess Beatrice.

Camilla seen this year at Wimbledon

This year as well Camilla attended the quarter-finals as she was seen chatting to ball girls before taking her seat in the royal box. Princess Anne’s only daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike were also seen enjoying the sport. Pippa Middleton was also spotted watching on from the stands with her husband James Matthews.

    Mallika Soni

