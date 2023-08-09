Prince Harry ‘loses’ title on royal website, here's why he won't be called ‘His Royal Highness’ anymore

Three years following the 2020 'Megxit' agreement and a day subsequent to British daily, Express, highlighting a significant error on the royal website, Prince Harry's title and 'position' within the royal family have now been corrected on the official website. (File) Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry captured together(AP)

For the past three years, in various instances, the royal website had continued to refer to the Duke of Sussex as His Royal Highness, despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having relinquished their HRH titles. The official statement, released on January 18, 2020, had unequivocally declared, ‘The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.’

The recent correction has duly removed the 'His Royal Highness' title from his name. Interestingly, notwithstanding the prescribed changes, the website had previously upheld Prince Harry's reference as HRH for over three years.

The revision extends beyond the royal title and highlights his positioning in the family. Notably, his profile page has been repositioned and demoted and finds itself near the lower end of the list, even below the profiles of active members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan's pages now reside adjacently, falling below those of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as well as Princess Alexandra. Significantly, Prince Andrew's page occupies the bottommost position on the page hierarchy.

The Royal Family website's page where Prince Harry's position has been shifted to the bottom

Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by Express, 'The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.'

Other changes to Harry's profile also included, his reference to as the youngest son of the Prince of Wales, which would have implied he was five-year-old Prince Louis. The website now calls him, ‘The Duke of Sussex is fifth in line to the throne and the younger son of The King and Diana, Princess of Wales.’

