Ruling party candidate Carlos Alvarado elected Costa Rica’s next president

Carlos Alvarado won 60.66 percent of the ballots against 39.33 percent for his ultra-conservative rival Fabricio Alvarado.

world Updated: Apr 02, 2018 09:17 IST
Presidential candidate Carlos Alvarado, with National Restoration Party, walks away after casting his vote in a presidential runoff election in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 1, 2018.
Presidential candidate Carlos Alvarado, with National Restoration Party, walks away after casting his vote in a presidential runoff election in San Jose, Costa Rica, Sunday, April 1, 2018.(AP Photo)

Carlos Alvarado, the candidate for Costa Rica’s center-left ruling party, is to become his country’s next president after an election run-off Sunday against an evangelical preacher, according a near-complete vote count by electoral authorities.

Alvarado, a 38-year-old former labor minister, won 60.66 percent of the ballots, against 39.33 percent for his ultra-conservative rival, Fabricio Alvarado (no relation), the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said, based on returns from more than 90 percent of polling stations.

