Rush Limbaugh, radio talk show host, dead at 70
Rush Limbaugh, the talk show radio host, died on Wednesday. He was 70.
His wife Kathryn Limbaugh announced his death on his radio show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump slams McConnell as GOP divide deepens post-impeachment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian scientists probe prehistoric viruses dug from permafrost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India calls for “fresh” trade talks with US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rush Limbaugh, radio talk show host, dead at 70
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran; Germany's Angela Merkel presses Rouhani
- Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Iran's president for “positive signals” that would help resolve a diplomatic standoff over the future of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, her office said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emirati man arrested for stealing camel as gift for girlfriend's birthday
- When interrogated, the man’s story fell apart, according to police in Dubai. He soon admitted to trespassing on his neighbour’s farm to steal a rare breed of camel for his girlfriend, the report said, settling for the newborn after failing to wrangle an adult.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's $15 wage proposal: Job killer or a boon for workers?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban tweet threatens Malala Yousafzai; Twitter removes account
- Malala Yousafzai's shooter, Ehsanullah Ehsan, a longtime member of the Pakistani Taliban or Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan as they are known, urged Yousafzai to “come back home because we have a score to settle with you and your father." The tweet added that “this time there will be no mistake."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden says China to face repercussions on human rights abuses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK study that will infect volunteers with Covid approved
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE aviation agency clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas blackouts fuel false claims about renewable energy
- A variety of misleading claims spread on social media around renewable energy, with wind turbines and the Green New Deal getting much of the attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Philip hospitalised after feeling unwell, says Buckingham Palace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US retail sales surges 5.3% in January, records seven month high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Putin says Russia's elections need protection from 'external interference'
- The Kremlin has suggested that Navalny is a CIA asset who is being used by Western intelligence services to destabilise Russia, and Moscow has repeatedly told the European Union to keep out of its domestic affairs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox