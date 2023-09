Russia adds International Criminal Court president Hofmanski to wanted list

Russia said Monday it had placed the president of the International Criminal Court, which is seeking the arrest of President Vladimir Putin, on its wanted list. Exterior view of the headquarters of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.(AP)

"Hofmanski Piotr Jozef, Polish. Wanted under an article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation," Russian news agencies reported, citing the interior ministry.

