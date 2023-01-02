Home / World News / Russia bombardment in Kyiv continues: Critical infra targeted, power outages

Russia bombardment in Kyiv continues: Critical infra targeted, power outages

world news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 10:50 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the strikes had knocked out some power and heating.

Russia-Ukraine War: A serviceman collects fragments of missile in a crater left by a Russian strike in Kyiv.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A serviceman collects fragments of missile in a crater left by a Russian strike in Kyiv.(AFP)
Reuters |

Russian drones targeted infrastructure in Ukraine's capital and surrounding areas on Monday, damaging energy facilities and causing some power outages, officials said, as Russia extended its bombardment into the second day of 2023.

Read more: Canada bans foreigners from buying residential properties. There are exceptions

Ukrainian forces shot down 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones fired by Russia on the first night of the year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, praising Ukrainians for showing gratitude to the troops and one another.

"Drones, missiles, everything else will not help them," he said of the Russians. "Because we stand united. They are united only by fear."

But in a stern New Year's speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled no let-up in his assault on Ukraine.

By 3 a.m. (0100 GMT), Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed 20 air objects above Kyiv, its military administration said.

"It is loud in the region and in the capital: night drone attacks," Kyiv Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said.

"Russians launched several waves of Shahed drones. Targeting critical infrastructure facilities. Air defence is at work," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the strikes had knocked out some power and heating.

Read more: Dubai's abrupt change on alcohol, U-turn on personal liquor licence: Here's why

"There are emergency power outages in the city," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier, he said one person was wounded by debris from a destroyed drone that hit a road and damaged a building in a northeastern district of the capital.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information.

The regional military command in Ukraine's east said air defence systems destroyed nine of the Iranian-made drones over the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions by the early hours of Monday.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out