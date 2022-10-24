Home / World News / Russia continues to use Shahed-136 drones to strike targets in Ukraine, says UK

Russia continues to use Shahed-136 drones to strike targets in Ukraine, says UK

world news
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 11:30 AM IST

However, Kyiv's efforts to defeat the Shahed-136 UAVs are becoming ‘increasingly successful,’ the British defence ministry also said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In its latest update on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom said on Monday the Kremlin continues to use the Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to strike targets inside the Ukrainian territory.

Also Read: Power cuts hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv as Russia pummels energy grid

“However, Ukrainian efforts to defeat the Shahed-136 UAVs are increasingly successful, with official sources, including President Zelensky, claiming that up to 85% of the attacks are being intercepted,” the UK’s defence ministry said in a tweet.

The Shahed-136 drones are slow, noisy, and fly at low altitudes, thus making ‘lone aircraft easy to target conventional air defences,’ the ministry added.

Also Read: Ukraine arrests one of its 'richest men' over Russia links

Describing Ukraine’s air defence systems as ‘increasingly effective,’ the Defence HQ further said Moscow is using these drones as a substitute for the Russian-made long-range precision weapons which are becoming increasingly scarce.

The Shahed-136 UAVs are also sometimes known as ‘kamikaze’ drones. In the ongoing war, these were first used by the Kremlin in a strike on central Kyiv on October 17, days after an explosion hit the Kerch Bridge which connects Russia to Crimea.

Also Read: G7 condemns Russia's kidnapping of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership

Moscow accuses Kyiv of carrying out the explosion.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
russia ukraine
russia ukraine

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out