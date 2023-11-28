close_game
News / World News / Russia denies separate talks with US during OSCE meeting: Report

Russia denies separate talks with US during OSCE meeting: Report

Reuters |
Nov 28, 2023 12:21 AM IST

There will be no meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at an OSCE conference this week, Russian news agency TASS cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (AFP)
In response to a question at the Primakov Readings foreign policy forum, Ryabkov was quoted as saying Washington had not requested a meeting "and will not request one. And there will be no meeting".

ALSO READ| 84-year-old Israeli hostage in ICU after release from Hamas captivity

Lavrov said on Monday that he would take part in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in North Macedonia if Bulgaria opened its air space to the Russian delegation, and that some Western countries had asked to meet him.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the OSCE, which includes Canada and the United States, will be held in Skopje from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
