Russia disbanding Wagner group after rebellion against Vladimir Putin: Report

ByMallika Soni
Jun 27, 2023 10:52 PM IST

The mercenaries have also been given the option to go to neighboring Belarus, which has been involved in mediation between the two parties.

As Russian president Vladimir Putin survived the biggest test to his leadership in 23 years, the disbandment of the Wagner group could be underway, BBC reported. Russia’s defense ministry said that the group will surrender its supply of weapons and hardware, and its fighters have been invited by Vladimir Putin to join the Russian army instead.

Russian president Vladimir Putin.(AFP)
The mercenaries have also been given the option to go to neighboring Belarus, which has been involved in mediation between the two parties since Wagner’s rebellion. The mercenary group seized control of key military sites in Rostov-on-Don during an armed event that saw at least 13 pilots killed, it was reported.

Wagner group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his fighters decided to turn back before reaching Moscow and entered a deal that saw the charges against him dropped while he arrived in Minsk, the Belarusian capital. The Kremlin said it has no information on his whereabouts.

In an 11-minute audio statement Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the march was a retaliation in regards to a Russian rocket attack that killed 30 of his fighters. “We started our march because of an injustice,” Prigozhin said, adding, “Civilians came out to meet us with Russian flags and Wagner emblems, they were happy when we arrived and walked past them.”

Vladimir Putin appeared to set the stage for charges of financial wrongdoing against an organisation owned by Prigozhin.

“I hope that while doing so they didn't steal anything or stole not so much,” Putin said, adding that authorities would look closely at Concord's contract.

vladimir putin
