Russia more of a burden to China after Ukraine invasion, says Pentagon official

In February, China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership, backing each other over standoffs on Ukraine and Taiwan.
Flags of China and Russia (Reuters)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Reuters |

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made it more of a strategic burden on China, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.

"I do think that there's a degree to which what Putin has done in Ukraine makes Russia much more of a strategic burden for Beijing than it was six weeks ago or six months ago," Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said.

In February, China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership, backing each other over standoffs on Ukraine and Taiwan with a promise to collaborate more against the West.

