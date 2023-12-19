close_game
News / World News / Russian PM in Beijing hails 'all-time high' in China ties

Russian PM in Beijing hails 'all-time high' in China ties

AFP
Dec 19, 2023 07:30 PM IST

China and Russia have ramped up economic and diplomatic cooperation in recent years, with ties growing closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin hailed his country's relationship with China on Tuesday, declaring an "all-time high" in bilateral ties during a visit to the Chinese capital, according to readouts from both Moscow and Beijing.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Qiang
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Qiang (Reuters)

China and Russia have ramped up economic and diplomatic cooperation in recent years, with ties growing closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine despite Beijing's insistence it is neutral in the conflict.

"Russia-China relations are at an all-time high," Mishustin told his counterpart, Premier Li Qiang, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and the Kremlin.

Li told Mishustin that "under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Putin, China-Russia relations continue to operate at a high level", said CCTV.

Li added that the two countries would seek to "carry forward the ever-lasting friendship... (injecting) more stability and positive energy into the world", CCTV added.

Mishustin's visit to China on Tuesday and Wednesday comes two months after President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip outside Russia to meet Xi and a month after a senior Chinese general was hosted in Moscow.

