Home / World News / Russia says F-16 jets in Ukraine will be seen as 'nuclear' threat

AFP |
Jul 13, 2023 12:45 PM IST

"We will regard the very fact that the Ukrainian armed forces have such systems as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere," Lavrov said.

Russia will regard Western F-16 fighter jets sent to Ukraine as a "nuclear" threat because of their capacity to carry atomic weapons, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov(Reuters)
