Russia says Joe Biden-Xi Jinping meeting 'important' for entire world
AFP |
Nov 15, 2023 04:09 PM IST
"The two countries are building bilateral relations, it is their right," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
The Kremlin on Wednesday said it would follow the high-stakes summit between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who are set to meet Wednesday for the first time in a year.
"The two countries are building bilateral relations, it is their right," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that “every meeting of that kind which involves the world's two largest economies is important for everyone.”
