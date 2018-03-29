Russia says UK flouting law by withholding data on poisoned spy’s daughter

The Russian foreign ministry on Thursday said Britain was breaking international law by refusing to provide information on Yulia Skripal who was poisoned in England with her father Sergei, a former Russian spy, earlier this month.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the ministry, told reporters in Moscow that Britain had declined to cooperate with Russia on the investigation into the poisoning and had not provided any updates on Yulia Skripal despite the fact she was a Russian citizen.

Britain accuses Russia of responsibility for the poisoning, something Moscow denies.

Zakharova said Britain’s behaviour ran counter to a 1968 consular agreement signed between the then Soviet Union and Britain under which Moscow was meant to have access to his nationals on British soil and to be able to give them advice.

Zakharova said nobody had cancelled the agreement which she said still had force in international law.