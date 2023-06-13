Russia strikes civilian buildings in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, several wounded, trapped under rubble
Reuters |
Jun 13, 2023 08:16 AM IST
Russian air strikes overnight hit several civilian buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.
Russian air strikes overnight hit several civilian buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, including a five-storey building, the mayor of the city said early on Tuesday. "There are people wounded in extremely serious condition," Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul, said on the Telegram messaging app.
"Likely, there are people under the rubble."
Reuters could not independently verify the report. Vilkul did not provide any further detail.
