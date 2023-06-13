Russia strikes civilian buildings in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, several wounded, trapped under rubble

Russian air strikes overnight hit several civilian buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, including a five-storey building, the mayor of the city said early on Tuesday. "There are people wounded in extremely serious condition," Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul, said on the Telegram messaging app. Smoke rises above buildings in Gaza city following an Israeli air strike on May 12, 2023. Israel and Gaza militants traded heavy fire on May 12, as hopes faded of securing a truce to end days of fighting that have killed dozens, all but one of them Palestinian. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)(AFP)

"Likely, there are people under the rubble."

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Vilkul did not provide any further detail.

