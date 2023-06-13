Home / World News / Russia strikes civilian buildings in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, several wounded, trapped under rubble

Russia strikes civilian buildings in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, several wounded, trapped under rubble

Reuters |
Jun 13, 2023 08:16 AM IST

Russian air strikes overnight hit several civilian buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.

Russian air strikes overnight hit several civilian buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, including a five-storey building, the mayor of the city said early on Tuesday. "There are people wounded in extremely serious condition," Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Likely, there are people under the rubble."

Reuters could not independently verify the report. Vilkul did not provide any further detail.

russia ukraine
Sign out