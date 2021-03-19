IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Russia threatens to ban Twitter in 30 days. All you need to know
Zeina Shahla, a Syrian journalist, checks her twitter at a cafe in the capital Damascus on March 1, 2021. - Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have emerged as lifelines for a pandemic-hit world forced indoors, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, people feel increasingly disconnected. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)(AFP)
Zeina Shahla, a Syrian journalist, checks her twitter at a cafe in the capital Damascus on March 1, 2021. - Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have emerged as lifelines for a pandemic-hit world forced indoors, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, people feel increasingly disconnected. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Russia threatens to ban Twitter in 30 days. All you need to know

The agency's action against the platform comes in the backdrop of tensions with western social media with regard to allegations of 'discrimination against Russia.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST

Russia has threatened to block the microblogging site Twitter within a month if the social media platform doesn't take steps to remove banned content from its platform, it said

Here are the key points:

> Russia's state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, last week said it was slowing down uploading speed of photos and videos on Twitter over its alleged failure to remove content around drugs and child pornography as well as suicide among children.

> The agency's action against the platform comes in the backdrop of tensions with western social media with regard to allegations of 'discrimination against Russia. President Vladimir Putin on new year's eve gave the power to Roskomnadzor to block the platform if found 'discriminating' against Russian media, reported The Moscow Times.

> Roskomnadzor said Twitter failed to remove over 3,000 posts with banned content, including more than 2,500 posts, that has been accused to encourage suicide among minors. "Twitter doesn't react to our requests appropriately, and if things go on like this, then in a month it will be blocked, on an out-of-court basis," AP quoted deputy chief of the agency Vadim Subbotin as saying.

> Social media platforms have been immensely criticised by Moscow authorities after over thousands of people took to streets protesting against the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The protest demanding the release of Navalny has been reported to be the largest in years and had posed challenges to the Kremlin.

Also Read | 'I am not a virus:' Asian-American lawmakers reject bigotry

> The authorities also alleged that social media platforms failed to remove calls urging children to join the protests. Putin had also ordered the police to monitor social media sites and track people who "draw the children into illegal and unsanctioned street actions".

> The Kremlin also defended the agency's actions towards the platform as an attempt to force the site to follow the law of the land, which it has violated.

> LinkedIn, which is not so popular in Russia, has been banned by the authorities as it failed to store users' data on Russian servers. The decision to ban Telegram was last year reversed after a two-year attempt to block the app in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia twitter inc.
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a conciliatory tone, saying he did not think India had blocked any deliveries and wanted to work with Europe too.(AFP)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a conciliatory tone, saying he did not think India had blocked any deliveries and wanted to work with Europe too.(AFP)
world news

Britain to slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout due to delay in supplies from India

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Supply constraints are the biggest threat to Britain's vaccine rollout - currently the swiftest among the world's major economies - and health officials warned that the programme would face a significant reduction in supplies from March 29.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise..(HT file)
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise..(HT file)
world news

President Biden urged to rescind Trump-era ban on H-1B, other foreign work visas

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:18 AM IST
In June 2020, Trump instituted Proclamation 10052, halting the processing of non-immigrant H-1B, L-1, H-2B, and J-1 visas, based on the alleged potential risk to the labour market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zeina Shahla, a Syrian journalist, checks her twitter at a cafe in the capital Damascus on March 1, 2021. - Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have emerged as lifelines for a pandemic-hit world forced indoors, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, people feel increasingly disconnected. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)(AFP)
Zeina Shahla, a Syrian journalist, checks her twitter at a cafe in the capital Damascus on March 1, 2021. - Virtual platforms like Netflix and Zoom have emerged as lifelines for a pandemic-hit world forced indoors, but in sanctioned Syria where both websites are blocked, people feel increasingly disconnected. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Russia threatens to ban Twitter in 30 days. All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:11 AM IST
The agency's action against the platform comes in the backdrop of tensions with western social media with regard to allegations of 'discrimination against Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
Vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. (File photo)
world news

Canada backs AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, says 'benefits outweigh risks'

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Earlier, the European Union said the vaccine was "safe and effective" and British regulators said its use should continue, after reports of rare blood clots prompted over a dozen countries to suspend the use of the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File photo)
Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File photo)
world news

Onus on India to create conducive atmosphere, says Pak army chief: Key takeaways

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:45 AM IST
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s army chief, on Thursday called for India and Pakistan to “bury the past” and move towards cooperation a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said New Delhi will have to take the first step for improving bilateral ties by addressing Kashmir
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues including the handling of coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times over a range of issues including the handling of coronavirus pandemic.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Biden urged to raise China's aggressive behaviour in its neighbourhood, Taiwan

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The lawmakers said it is imperative that the Biden administration stands up to China’s attempts to dismantle democracy and reaffirm that US support for Taiwan is non-negotiable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping applauding during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (AP/ FILE)
A file photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping applauding during the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. (AP/ FILE)
world news

China to open first trial of Canadians held on 'spy' charges for over 2 years

Posted by Karan Manral | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:15 AM IST
Court hearing for Michael Spavor would be held Friday, and one for Michael Kovrig would follow on Monday. The two were arrested in apparent retaliation for Canada’s arrest of a senior Chinese telecom executive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza.(AP)
Councilmember Helen Gym address community members during a vigil to mourn and confront the rising violence against Asian Americans at the 10th Street Plaza.(AP)
world news

'I am not a virus:' Asian-American lawmakers reject bigotry

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:01 AM IST
Trump famously called Covid-19 the "China virus," congressional Republicans regurgitated the rhetoric, and attacks on Asian-Americans apparently spiked.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 am and found three people in critical condition.(AP representative image)
Police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 am and found three people in critical condition.(AP representative image)
world news

2 killed, 1 badly injured after stabbing at New Zealand home

PTI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:55 AM IST
Detective Inspector said medics provided first aid to two of the injured but both of them — a man and a woman — died at the scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sparring in a highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken's visits to allies Japan and South Korea.(Reuters)
Sparring in a highly unusual extended back-and-forth in front of cameras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, fresh off of Blinken's visits to allies Japan and South Korea.(Reuters)
world news

Top American, Chinese diplomats clash at start of 1st talks of Biden presidency

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters, Anchorage, Alaska
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The United States, which quickly accused China of "grandstanding" and violating the meeting's protocol, had been looking for a change in behavior from China, itself having expressed earlier this year a hope to reset sour relations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Space Launch System, NASA’s planned moon rocket, is tested at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.(AP)
The Space Launch System, NASA’s planned moon rocket, is tested at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis.(AP)
world news

Nasa successfully tests its most powerful rocket for Artemis mission

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:40 AM IST
The test known as hot fire is a milestone for the space agency's Artemis I mission that will send an uncrewed spacecraft on a test flight around the moon and back to Earth for future missions with astronauts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021 (REUTERS).
City of Atlanta police officers are seen outside of Gold Spa after deadly shootings at a massage parlor and two day spas in the Atlanta area, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. March 16, 2021 (REUTERS).
world news

Georgia shooting: Cops search for motive as Asian Americans decry attacks

Posted by Karan Manral | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:29 AM IST
"Nothing is off the table for our investigation," Atlanta deputy police chief Charles Hampton said at a news conference in response to a question about whether police were looking at the killings as possible hate crimes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Oone more attack took place on Thursday in the neighboring municipality of Almoloya de Alquisiras, with four law enforcement officers having been killed in the incident.(File Photo. Representative image)
Oone more attack took place on Thursday in the neighboring municipality of Almoloya de Alquisiras, with four law enforcement officers having been killed in the incident.(File Photo. Representative image)
world news

13 law enforcement officers killed after criminals ambush patrol in Mexico

ANI, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:27 AM IST
The National Guard, army, navy and intelligence have joined an operation to find those responsible for the attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the motive behind Tuesday's rampage remains under investigation, some see it as a wake-up call to stand up against a rise in violence against the Asian American community.(Reuters)
While the motive behind Tuesday's rampage remains under investigation, some see it as a wake-up call to stand up against a rise in violence against the Asian American community.(Reuters)
world news

Atlanta shooting: Asian American churches plan acts beyond prayer for healing

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:15 AM IST
The lead pastor at Korean Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, located a few miles from two of the spas that were targeted, said he will ask congregants during his Sunday sermon to “not just pray, not just worry," because "it’s time for us to act.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.(REUTERS)
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.(REUTERS)
world news

Prince William 'very protective' of Kate after Meghan-Harry's interview

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:56 AM IST
In the interview with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that Kate made her cry at the time of her wedding to Harry. A source close to the royal family revealed to People Magazine that Prince William is looking out for his wife, and growing more protective of her after this accusation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP