Home / World News / Russia turns to spam tactics in online war on Ukraine: Meta

Russia turns to spam tactics in online war on Ukraine: Meta

world news
Published on Feb 23, 2023 10:08 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Tactics have included deploying thousands of fake accounts to hijack online conversations about the war and setting up bogus versions of legitimate news outlet websites at similar online addresses

Russia-Ukraine war: Meta shares what it finds with researchers and other social networks to expose deception campaigns(Getty Images/ Representational photo)
Russia-Ukraine war: Meta shares what it finds with researchers and other social networks to expose deception campaigns(Getty Images/ Representational photo)
AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

Russia is resorting to spammer tactics to spread Ukraine war propaganda after more sophisticated influence operations at Facebook and Instagram have been thwarted, Meta said on Thursday.

Tactics have included deploying thousands of fake accounts to hijack online conversations about the war and setting up bogus versions of legitimate news outlet websites at similar online addresses, Meta said in a threat report.

"This activity bears a closer resemblance to what you might see from a spammer's playbook rather than the more stealthy and sophisticated Russian influence operations we have disrupted in the past," Meta head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said in a briefing.

Meta shares what it finds with researchers and other social networks to expose deception campaigns, he added.

After Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago this week, Meta took measures to prevent state news outlets from using its platform to spread misinformation or make money from bogus reports about the war, Gleicher recounted.

User engagement with Russian state news outlet misinformation dropped more than 80 percent, according to Meta.

"While overt activity by Russian state controlled media on our platforms has decreased, attempts at covert activity have increased sharply," said Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg.

Last year, Meta took down two Russian covert influence campaigns that tried to hijack online exchanges about the war with comment from armies of fake accounts, according to Clegg.

"Rather than trying to build up convincing fake personas these campaigns resembled smash-and-grab operations that use thousands of fake accounts across social media, not just our platforms, in an attempt to overwhelm the conversation with their content," Clegg said.

Both operations targeted many social media platforms, including Telegram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn, Meta reported.

Those operations continue to try to revive ousted fake accounts, according to Gleicher

"There's almost a bit of desperation around this effort; they're not having a lot of success," Gleicher said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook russia ukraine war russia ukraine crisis ukraine + 3 more
facebook russia ukraine war russia ukraine crisis ukraine + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out