Russia vetoes 12-month extension of UN aid into Syria from Turkey
Russia vetoed on Friday a bid to extend UN Security Council approval for 12 months of UN aid deliveries to some 4 million people in opposition-controlled northwest Syria from Turkey.
The resolution, drafted by Ireland and Norway, received 13 votes in favor, while China abstained. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to be adopted.
The 15-member council is now due to vote on a proposal by Russia, a Syrian ally, to approve the UN operation for six months and also push for broad international reconstruction efforts in Syria. Diplomats said it is expected to fail.
-
Rishi Sunak announces bid to succeed Boris Johnson as UK prime minister
The former UK chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak, whose resignation from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet helped spark an exodus of other ministers, on Friday declared Sunak's candidacy to become the party's next leader and future British Prime Minister. The British Indian minister becomes the highest-profile Tory member of Parliament yet to throw his hat in the ring for the leadership race.
-
Waiting for Abe’s death: Chinese nationalists after ex-Japan PM was shot at
The gun attack on former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who died later, triggered unfavourable comments from thousands of Chinese nationalists on social media on Friday. Taking to Twitter, Badiucao, a prominent Chinese dissident cartoonist, uploaded screenshots of the adverse reactions on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, when Abe was shot at and the news of his demise was not divulged.
-
Stunned and outraged, but Abe’s vision of Indo-Pacific will endure: Biden
Saying that Biden was “stunned, outraged and deeply saddened” by the assassination of Japan's former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, US President Joe Biden has said that Abe's vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” will endure. He was among the first Asian leaders to recognise the shift in China's foreign policy from a period where Beijing emphasised the peaceful nature of its rise to its increased belligerence across the region.
-
Facing pressure, US President Joe Biden to sign order on abortion access
President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, the White House said, as he faces mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. The White House said Biden will speak Friday morning “on protecting access to reproductive health care services.”
-
Facebook , Twitter remove ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe's assassination videos
Twitter and Facebook parent Meta said Friday they're deleting any videos of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that break their rules on harmful content. Multiple videos of the attack showing a gunman firing a double-barrelled weapon twice at Abe were circulating on social media. “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe,” Meta said in a prepared statement.
