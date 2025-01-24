Russia-linked AI websites aim to dupe German voters: Study

Fact-checking firm Newsguard and German investigative outlet Correctiv said on Thursday they had identified a cluster of Russia-linked websites that were spreading false stories in an apparent bid to sway Germany's national election in February. An election campaign poster depicting Hubert Aiwanger, state Bavarian's top candidate of the Free Voters party for the upcoming 2025 general election, is pictured in Berlin, Germany January 21, (REUTERS)

A joint analysis by the two organisations added they had identified links between the 102 websites and John Mark Dougan, a former U.S. police officer now living in exile in Russia.

Describing the sites as "Dougan's network", the report said the sites, some bearing names of famous defunct German media brands, were filled with AI-generated content. NewsGuard said it had evidence that Dougan was part of an influence operation involving Russia's GRU military intelligence.

Reached by Reuters for comment, Dougan denied any link to the websites.

Dougan, who has been accused of carrying out similar disinformation campaigns against the U.S. in the past, told Reuters he had nothing to do with Russian intelligence and took no money from it. He accused NewsGuard of trying to blame him for spreading false information on behalf of Russia.

The analysis quoted Dougan as telling NewsGuard he found the Russian government to be useless bureaucrats "who never get anything done. So, I don’t know why everyone thinks I work for them: I don’t. And I wouldn’t have that kind of patience.”

The Russian embassy in Germany did not immediately respond for a request to comment sent outside of business hours. Russia has consistently denied involvement in disinformation campaigns against the West.

The sites, all similar-looking and cheaply designed, published articles containing false information about German politicians who hold pro-NATO and pro-Ukraine stances, in particular the Greens, a party known for its staunch support of Ukraine and support for the green transition.

The sites also spread content favourable to politicians and parties taking more nationalist and Russia-friendly stands, like the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The German Foreign Ministry and domestic intelligence agency told NewsGuard they were monitoring the campaign, which they said had the potential to weaken trust in state institutions.

The U.S. authorities in July disclosed a similar Russian disinformation campaign involving hundreds of AI-enhanced fake social media accounts used to influence voters before the elections. (Reporting by Andrey Sychev, editing by Thomas Escritt, William Maclean)