News / World News / Russian attack in Kharkiv killing 51 was "no blind strike": Ukraine's Zelensky

Russian attack in Kharkiv killing 51 was "no blind strike": Ukraine's Zelensky

Reuters |
Oct 06, 2023 01:11 AM IST

“Russian troops could not have been unaware of where they were hitting. This was no blind strike", says Ukraine's Zelensky.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that a Russian missile attack which killed 51 people in a Ukrainian village was "no blind strike" and Russian troops could not have been unaware of where they were striking.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy(AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy(AFP)

"A deliberate missile strike on a village in Kharkiv region on an ordinary store and cafe," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, delivered while attending a summit of the European Political Community in Spain.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Russian troops could not have been unaware of where they were hitting. This was no blind strike.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out