Russian forces advancing on centre of Severodonetsk city, says Ukraine
Russian forces were edging closer to the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk despite fierce resistance, Kyiv's regional governor in the region said Monday.
"The Russians are advancing into the middle of Severodonetsk. The fighting continues. The situation is very difficult," the Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said in a statement on social media.
After failing to capture Ukraine's capital Kyiv in the early stages of the war, Russia has shifted its focus to the eastern Donbas region and is attempting to consolidate areas under its control.
"Severodonetsk's critical infrastructure is destroyed and 60 percent of damaged residential buildings cannot be restored," Gaiday said on Telegram.
He added that three doctors in the area were reported missing after their vehicle was discovered badly damaged and that two volunteers had been targeted while driving.
Severodonetsk, with a pre-war population of around 100,000 people, is one of several important urban hubs that lie on Russia's path to capturing the entire Lugansk region, a key objective of Moscow's military.
Its forces earlier said they had captured Lyman, a smaller town and former railway hub in the area, and are ramping up pressure on Severodonetsk and its sister city Lysychansk.
-
Will sell my clothes to provide cheapest wheat flour to people: Pak PM
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given an ultimatum to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan saying that if the leader does not bring down the price of 10kg wheat flour bag to ₹400 within the next 24 hours he will sell his clothes and will himself provide the cheapest flour to the people.
-
Monkeypox: UAE sees 3 more cases; Nigeria reports first death of 2022 | 5 points
The Monkeypox outbreak continues to spread globally with the World Health Organization saying in a statement on Sunday that as of May 26, a total of 257 confirmed cases and 120 suspected cases have been reported from 23-member countries that are not endemic for the virus. The United Nations' health agency added that it expects more cases of the virus to be reported as surveillance in endemic and non-endemic countries is expanding.
-
Record ‘billion meth pills’ seized in East, Southeast Asia last year, says UN
A record one billion methamphetamine pills were seized in East and Southeast Asia last year, the UN said Monday, as crime gangs exploited the Covid-19 pandemic and instability in coup-hit Myanmar to boost their activities. "The scale and reach of the methamphetamine and synthetic drug trade in East and Southeast Asia is staggering," Jeremy Douglas of UNODC said in a statement.
-
In Nepal plane crash, no survivors found; 4 Indians were aboard: Report
Rescue workers in Nepal have so far recovered 14 bodies from the crash site of a small plane carrying 22 people that went down in a remote region, an airport official said on Monday as per news agency Reuters. "The search for others is continuing," said Tek Raj Sitaula, a spokesman for the Tribhuvan International Airport in Nepal's capital Kathmandu.
-
Nepal plane mishap: Crash site located, rescue ops resume; 4 Indians were aboard
A day after a Nepal plane - with 22, including 4 on board - had gone missing, the crash site has been “physically located”, the Nepal Army was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics