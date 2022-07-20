Russian gas flow likely to resume at previous level: German pipeline manager
German pipeline manager Gascade said it expected Russian gas deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 link to resume as planned after maintenance work wraps up on Thursday.
"We assume that, according to the current nominations (as of 3 pm on 20 July), gas transport via Nord Stream will be resumed at the pre-maintenance level (40% of transport capacity)," Gascade said in a statement on Wednesday.
Russia declares expanded war goals beyond Ukraine's Donbas
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow's military "tasks" in Ukraine now went beyond the eastern Donbas region, in the clearest acknowledgment yet that it has expanded its war goals. In an interview with state media nearly five months after Russia's invasion, the foreign minister also said peace talks made no sense at the moment because Western governments were leaning on Ukraine to fight rather than negotiate.
Women, minorities worst hit since Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: UN report
The United Nations mission in Afghanistan on Wednesday released a report on the human rights situation in the country that was retaken by the Taliban more than 10 months ago. It also contained recommendations for both de facto authorities and the international community. It further stated that despite significant reduction in armed violence between mid-August 2021 and mid-June 2022, 2,106 civilian casualties – 700 deaths, 1,406 injuries – were recorded.
Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss final 2 in race for UK PM; Penny Mordaunt knocked out
Conservative rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, offering competing visions for Britain's response to multiple crises, will duel in the coming weeks to become the next prime minister after the party's lawmakers held a last vote Wednesday. The crucial race for second place was narrowly won by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 113 votes, against 105 for former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt. The result will be announced on September 5.
India rubbishes reports about influencing Sri Lankan presidential elections
Dismissing reports that New Delhi sought to influence the presidential election process in Sri Lanka, India on Wednesday reiterated its stand of backing for the stability and economic recovery of the island nation after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as their new president. Wickremesinghe, who has served as prime minister six times, was elected to the post by Sri Lankan parliamentarians, defeating his main rival Dullus Alahapperuma by 134 votes to 82.
Erdogan keeps Putin waiting at Tehran meeting. Here’s what the Russian Prez did
Russian President Vladimir Putin was left waiting and fidgeting for nearly 50 seconds by his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan ahead of an official meeting in Tehran on Tuesday. The meeting in Iran was Putin's first with a NATO alliance leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. In 2020, in Moscow, Erdogan was left waiting for about two minutes by the Russian leader ahead of their scheduled meeting.
