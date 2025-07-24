Search
Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
Russian plane carrying 50 passengers goes missing in eastern Amur region

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 24, 2025 11:27 am IST

The plane, operated by the Angara airline, was headed for the town of Tynda in the Amur region bordering China.

Russian air traffic control has said that it has lost contact with an An-24 passenger plane with about 50 people on board in the eastern Amur region, Reuters reported, citing the country's Interfax and SHOT news outlets.

Russian air traffic control has said that it has lost contact with an An-24 passenger plane with about 50 people on board .(Image for representation/Reuters)
According to SHOT, the plane, operated by the Angara airline, was headed for the town of Tynda in the Amur region bordering China.

The aircraft is believed to be only a few kilometres away from its destination when it lost contact.

(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited.)

