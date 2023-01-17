Home / World News / Russian-installed authorities say they are in control of Ukraine' Soledar

Russian-installed authorities say they are in control of Ukraine' Soledar

world news
Published on Jan 17, 2023 01:16 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "On the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, Russian troops liberated Soledar," they said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar. (AP)
Reuters |

Russian-installed authorities in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region said on Tuesday they were in control of Soledar, repeating their earlier claim about the salt-mining town where intense fighting has taken place.

"On the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, Russian troops liberated Soledar," they said in a post on Telegram.

Russia said on Friday its forces had taken control of Soledar, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said later that fighting for Soledar and other eastern towns and cities was continuing.

