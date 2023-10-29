News / World News / Russia's former president Medvedev: Energy cooperation with EU is pointless

Russia's former president Medvedev: Energy cooperation with EU is pointless

Reuters |
Oct 29, 2023 07:17 PM IST

“This cooperation is either spoiled or frozen for some time,” he said.

Russia's former President, Dmitry Medevedev, was quoted as saying on Sunday that cooperation with Europe in energy matters was frozen or pointless as European countries had fallen on hard times and had poor growth prospects.

Russia's Deputy head of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev speaks during a news conference.(Reuters)
"Europe has castrated itself in bloody fashion and without anaesthesia by walking away from energy cooperation with our country," Russian news agencies quoted Medvedev, now Deputy Secretary of the Security Council, as saying on social media. "This cooperation is either spoiled or frozen for some time."

Medvedev, president from 2008 to 2012, has positioned himself as one of Russia's most vocal hardliners. (Reporting by Reuters)

