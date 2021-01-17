Russia's new reusable rocket engine will possibly have capacity for 50 flights
The reusable methane rocket engine developed for Russia's new Amur-SPG medium-class carrier rocket will be powerful enough to cover up to 50 space launches, files from Russian space agency Roscosmos released on the government procurement website show.
According to the documents, at least ten flights are currently stipulated by the engine's design. "Consider measures to increase the possibility of using a serial liquefied [natural gas] rocket engine as part of the first stage of a launch vehicle up to 25, 50 times," the files say.
The Russian SRC (space rocket centre) Progress has not been releasing much detail on the new Russian carrier rocket powered by liquefied natural gas (methane) in order to protect the developers, SRC Progress General Director Dmitry Baranov told Sputnik in October.
Earlier that month, a 407 million-ruble (USD 5.2 million) contract was signed on the development of a rough design of the Amur-SPG medium-class rocket.
The new Amur-SPG rocket will have a first stage that could be reused up to ten times. In the reusable mode, the rocket will be able to launch 9.5 tonnes (metric tons) of cargo into low-Earth orbit from Russia's Vostochny spaceport. In the regular mode, the rocket will be able to carry 12 metric tons of cargo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN says nations failing to fund climate adaptation to help vulnerable countries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US economist Roubini expects violence, cyber attacks during Joe Biden’s term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast: Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swiss find $10 billion in suspicious Venezuelan funds: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navalny plans to return to Russia after recovery in Germany
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong finance chief expects jobless rate to top 16-year high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France wants suspension of 'poisonous' US-Europe trade spat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March: Dominic Raab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran urges UN watchdog not to publish 'unnecessary' details on nuclear program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump asks appeals court to let him dodge rape accuser suit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quake death toll at 73 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explainer: Italy faces a political crisis amid a pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East European inoculation efforts hit snag over vaccine skepticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia hunts for survivors as quake death toll hits 60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second wave of Covid in Canada is far more widespread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox