Russia's Putin praises Donald Trump, then warns US over Tomahawk missiles supply to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the country's relationship with the US would take a hit if Tomahawk missiles are supplied to Ukraine, adding that the situation on the battleground would still not change. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference(REUTERS/File)

Pointing out that the use of Tomahawk missiles would be dangerous and would pose a risk, Putin said, "This will mean a completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States." He also said that it would be "impossible" to use such arms without the direct deployment of American military personnel.

The Russian President’s remarks followed US Vice President JD Vance’s statement that Ukraine was seeking the long-range Tomahawk missiles and that Washington was considering the request.

However, the supply of these missiles may not be viable as most of the stock is already reserved for the US Navy and other needs, news agency Reuters reported, quoting sources.

It was also reported earlier that the US will provide Ukraine with intel on long-range energy infrastructure targets in Russia. According to Wall Street Journal, this would make it easier for Ukraine to hit key infrastructure in Russia, depriving the country of revenue and oil.

Reacting to questions on the US's potential plans for Ukraine, Putin asserted that while the Tomahawk missiles will inflict damage on Russia, the Kremlin's air defences would soon adapt to the threat. “It will certainly not change the balance of force on the battlefield,” he added.

Putin made these remarks even as he heaped praise on his last meeting with Donald Trump in Alaska, where the leaders met to negotiate peace talks amid the Russia-Ukraine war. “It was good that we made an attempt to search for and find possible ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said, adding that he felt “comfortable” talking to Trump.

Even as he praised the US President, Putin warned Ukraine’s Western allies against seizing ships carrying Russian oil to global markets. “It’s piracy, and how do you deal with pirates? You destroy them," he said.

He also referenced the New START treaty, a 2010 global arms control pact that the Russian President offered the US to extend after its scheduled expiration in February.