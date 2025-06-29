Russia’s spy chief, CIA director hold call as Ukraine hit by massive airstrike

Russia's foreign intelligence chief, Sergei Naryshkin, held a phone call on Sunday with the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, John Ratcliffe on Sunday. Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s foreign intelligence agency, held a phone call with CIA director on Sunday.(REUTERS)

"I had a telephone conversation with my American counterpart, and we agreed to call each other at any time to discuss issues of mutual interest," Sergey Naryshkin said on Russian state television, news agency AFP reported.

However, Naryshkin didn't provide any details on what was discussed in the call with CIA chief Ratcliffe.

The call comes even as Russia launched its biggest aerial attack against Ukraine in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The interaction between the two spy chiefs comes after their first call in March amid rapprochement between Moscow and Washington. During the call, the two officials discussed issues of cooperation between their respective intelligence agencies and crisis management.

Russia’s massive air strike on Ukraine underway

Russia fired a total of 537 aerial weapons at Ukraine, including 477 drones and decoys and 60 missiles overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday.

Out of these, 249 were shot down and 226 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed.

Ukraine’s air force also said that one of its F-16 fighter jets crashed after sustaining damage while shooting down air targets.