Putin extends nuclear arms limits for one more year after expiry of US pact

Russia's Putin says Moscow will adhere to nuclear arms limits for one more year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday announced that Moscow will voluntarily continue to observe the New Start nuclear weapons treaty for one more year, even after the expiration of the pact with the United States.
Moscow said it expects a similar step from the United States, news agency AP reported.
During a televised meeting of the Russian Security Council on Monday, Putin said that Moscow is not interested in further tensions or an arms race. He was discussing what he called worsening strategic stability.
The Russian leader suspended participation in the New START nuclear treaty in 2023, though Moscow pledged to continue complying with its terms until the accord’s expiration.
