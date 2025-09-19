Russia backs India’s military ties amid EU warning: ‘When will West understand absurdity…’

Russia has accused Western countries of attempting to pressure India over its participation in the ongoing ‘Zapad’ joint military drills with Belarus, dismissing European concerns as “unfounded” and “deliberately contrived.” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova gestures while speaking during the briefing about foreign policy in Moscow.(File Photo/AP)

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Moscow valued New Delhi’s decision to join the exercises and rejected criticism from the European Union and NATO allies. Zakharova asked when will West "finally understand the futility and indeed, the absurdity of trying to dictate terms to sovereign states.”

This comes as a 65-member contingent of Indian armed forces participated in the Zapad exercise in Belarus, prompting a strong reaction from European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. She cautioned that New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil and military engagement with Moscow could hinder the bloc’s push to deepen ties with New Delhi.

Russia defends India’s participation

Siding with India over rising concerns from the west, Zakharova said, “The solid foundation of the Russian–Indian 'specially privileged strategic partnership' rests on mutual respect, equality, consideration of each other’s interests, and very importantly our shared aspiration to promote a unifying, non-confrontational agenda on the international stage,” RT India quoted Russia's spokeswoman as saying.

Zakharova stressed that India–Russia cooperation, particularly in defence, was never directed against third countries. “In terms of military and military-technical cooperation, which has deep-rooted traditions, it has never been aimed against third countries," she said.

"Its highest purpose is to ensure national security, strengthen international stability, and safeguard peace,” Zakharova added.

“We welcome New Delhi’s participation in the Russian–Belarusian exercises. Any so-called concerns expressed from outside are unfounded and deliberately contrived. Essentially, this represents yet another attempt to exert pressure on our Indian friends, to discourage them from cooperating and engaging with Russia,” Zakharova said, RT India reported.

“When will the West finally understand the futility and indeed, the absurdity of trying to dictate terms to sovereign states? That remains an open question, especially in the case of such a power as India,” she remarked.

EU warns of obstacles

Maria Zakharova’s remarks followed comments by European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned, "Participating in military exercises, purchases of oil – all these are obstacles to our cooperation when it comes to deepening the ties."

However, Kallas also noted that Brussels did not expect India to “completely decouple” from Russia.

The 27-nation EU is currently negotiating a free trade agreement with India, aiming for a deal by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, the Zapad exercises are closely monitored in Europe as they mark the first such manoeuvres since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The drills involve multiple Russian allies, including Iran, and are being conducted partly near NATO borders.

NATO members have been on high alert following recent drone incidents in Poland, which prompted Warsaw to seal its border with Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the Zapad drills aim at “repelling potential aggression against the Union State,” referring to the joint political entity of Russia and Belarus.