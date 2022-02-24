Russia, Ukraine counterattacks as world stares at worst crisis since Cold War

The world is staring at the worst crisis since the Cold War as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

Hours after Kremlin launched an attack on Kyiv, Ukraine said five Russian planes and one helicopter were shot down in rebel region of Luhansk, Reuters reported, citing military officials.

Shortly after Russia said it has knocked out Ukraine’s air defense assets and airbases.

Several major cities in Ukraine have been targeted in Russian strikes on Thursday, including its capital Kyiv.

"Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

To Ukrainians around the globe:



Putin attacked, but no one is running away. Army, diplomats, everyone is working. Ukraine fights. Ukraine will defend itself. Ukraine will win.



Share the truth about Putin’s invasion in your countries and call on governments to act immediately. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

The escalation comes after Russia's Vladimir Putin earlier on Thursday said that he was launching a military operation in Ukraine, ignoring global calls and sanctions. He blamed Ukraine for the bloodbath that shall follow.

“Russia cannot feel safe, develop, and exist with a constant threat emanating from the territory of modern Ukraine. All responsibility for bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine,” Putin was quoted as saying in reports.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had spoken to US counterpart Joe Biden as his country's infrastructure and border guards were targeted in precision strikes.

While Biden has ruled out deploying US troops, he said: “Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.”

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)

