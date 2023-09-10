Car carrying Russian officers, soldiers suddenly explodes. Watch chilling video

A car carrying two Russian security officers and military personnel blew up, a Ukrainian media outlet reported posting a video of the incident. Ukrainska Pravda, the outlet that shared the clip, reported the security service of Ukraine (SBU) was involved in the incident but it was not clear if the agency was directly behind the explosion. The alleged car attack took place in the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the report claimed. Russia-Ukraine War: A local resident clear the rubbles of his destroyed following Russian missiles strike in Kherson.(AFP)

In the explosion, one of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers was reportedly killed immediately while the second was hospitalized in serious condition. Three Russian soldiers who were escorting the car were also said to have been injured, the report claimed.

The FSB officers who were targeted in the alleged attack worked in Skadovsk, a Russian-occupied port city on the Black Sea coast in Kherson, it was reported.

"They used to visit Oleshky to carry out filtration activities and torture Ukrainian citizens," Ukrainska Pravda wrote along with the clip of the incident on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Hindustan Times cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

Maria Avdeeva, the research director at the European Expert Association in Ukraine, suggested that partisan forces could have been behind the car bombing.

"Partisan groups over there not only instill fear in occupational forces but also provide hope that liberation will come," Maria Avdeeva wrote on X in a post about the incident.

The car explosion comes a week after another high-profile incident saw Ukraine's military destroy a Russian radar system in the Kherson region.

