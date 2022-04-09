Home / World News / Ukraine war LIVE: Russian missile kills over 50 at crowded train station, Zelenskyy urges for 'tough global response'
Ukraine war LIVE: Russian missile kills over 50 at crowded train station, Zelenskyy urges for 'tough global response'

Moscow's more than six-week long incursion has seen over 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless and turned cities into rubble as it drags on for longer than Russia expected.
Ukrainian soldiers walk past a destroyed Russian tank amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha in Kyiv region in Ukraine. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
Ukrainian soldiers walk past a destroyed Russian tank amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha in Kyiv region in Ukraine. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 06:10 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: At least 50 people were killed and hundreds wounded as Russian troops bombed civilians waiting at a train station to be evacuated from the Donetsk region on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said as the war entered its 45th day.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and promised more sanctions and financial aid. The EU Commission head plans to host a Ukraine aid fundraiser in Warsaw today.

Meanwhile, The UK and Germany vowed to send more weapons. Russia ordered the closing of the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International offices in the country. Its central bank unexpectedly slashed interest rates and eased some capital controls, after the ruble rebounded close to pre-war levels.

Moscow's more than six-week long incursion has seen over 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless and turned cities into rubble as it drags on for longer than Russia expected.

Follow all the updates here:

  Apr 09, 2022 06:10 AM IST

    Zelenskyy says he expects a tough global response after train station attacked

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who says he expects a tough global response, and other leaders accused Russia’s military of deliberately attacking the station. Russia, in turn, blamed Ukraine, saying it doesn't use the kind of missile that hit the station — a contention experts dismissed, news agency AP reported.

  Apr 09, 2022 06:05 AM IST

    Zelenskyy says ‘evidence of war crimes’  received by intercepted communications of Russian troops

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country’s security service has intercepted communications of Russian troops that provide evidence of war crimes, news agency AP reported.

    “There are soldiers talking with their parents about what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of prisoners of war who admitted killing people,” Zelenskyy said in an excerpt of an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Friday.

Moscow's more than six-week long incursion has seen over 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless and turned cities into rubble as it drags on for longer than Russia expected.
Ukrainian soldiers walk past a destroyed Russian tank amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha in Kyiv region in Ukraine. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
Ukrainian soldiers walk past a destroyed Russian tank amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bucha in Kyiv region in Ukraine. (REUTERS PHOTO.)
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 06:10 AM IST
