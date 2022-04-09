Ukraine war LIVE: Russian missile kills over 50 at crowded train station, Zelenskyy urges for 'tough global response'
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: At least 50 people were killed and hundreds wounded as Russian troops bombed civilians waiting at a train station to be evacuated from the Donetsk region on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said as the war entered its 45th day.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and promised more sanctions and financial aid. The EU Commission head plans to host a Ukraine aid fundraiser in Warsaw today.
Meanwhile, The UK and Germany vowed to send more weapons. Russia ordered the closing of the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International offices in the country. Its central bank unexpectedly slashed interest rates and eased some capital controls, after the ruble rebounded close to pre-war levels.
Moscow's more than six-week long incursion has seen over 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless and turned cities into rubble as it drags on for longer than Russia expected.
Follow all the updates here:
Apr 09, 2022 06:10 AM IST
Zelenskyy says he expects a tough global response after train station attacked
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who says he expects a tough global response, and other leaders accused Russia’s military of deliberately attacking the station. Russia, in turn, blamed Ukraine, saying it doesn't use the kind of missile that hit the station — a contention experts dismissed, news agency AP reported.
Apr 09, 2022 06:05 AM IST
Zelenskyy says ‘evidence of war crimes’ received by intercepted communications of Russian troops
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country’s security service has intercepted communications of Russian troops that provide evidence of war crimes, news agency AP reported.
“There are soldiers talking with their parents about what they stole and who they abducted. There are recordings of prisoners of war who admitted killing people,” Zelenskyy said in an excerpt of an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes” that aired Friday.
Ukraine war LIVE: Russian missile kills over 50 at crowded train station
Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Ukraine begins excavation of Bucha mass grave
Ukraine war: EU bans Russian coal, airstrike kills 50 at Kramatorsk | Top points
- EU president Ursula von der Leyen visited Ukrainian town Bucha on Friday after having reached the country. Referring to the civilian killings in the region last week, which Ukraine alleged were war crimes committed by retreating Russian troops, she said “humanity is shattered”.
Vladimir Putin's approval rises to 81% among Russians since invasion of Ukraine
- State-run VTsIOM said that as many as 78.9 per cent of Russians in its latest survey approved of President Vladimir Putin's actions as opposed to 64.3 per cent in the poll conducted before the start of the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia says its 'operations' in Ukraine could end 'in foreseeable future'
- The war between Russia and Ukraine entered its 44th day on Friday.
‘Russia, an evil with no limits’: Zelenskyy on east Ukraine rocket attack
In a first, EU bans Russian coal imports, targets Putin's daughters
- The EU was under pressure from the US and Ukraine on adopting more sanctions against Russia in the aftermath of the alleged executions of at least 20 civilians in Ukrainian town of Bucha last weekend.