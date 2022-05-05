Home / World News / Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russian troops bogged down, says Pentagon
Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russian troops bogged down, says Pentagon

  • Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war has entered its day 71st on Thursday with Moscow showing no signs of stopping the attacks.
Debris covers the inside of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre following a March 16, 2022, bombing in Mariupol, (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File)
Debris covers the inside of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre following a March 16, 2022, bombing in Mariupol,  (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov, File)(AP)
Updated on May 05, 2022 05:57 AM IST
hindustan times.com
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its day 71 on Thursday - with Russia showing no signs of stopping its attacks. Moscow has been bombing and shelling Ukraine daily. Thousands of people have been killed - with no specific number out yet, massive number of properties, buildings have been destroyed. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for help saving people trapped in the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol. "The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," Zelensky was quoted as saying in an official statement.

He also informed that a Ukrainian television reporter who enlisted after the Russian invasion has been killed in fighting outside the northeastern city of Izyum.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 05, 2022 05:57 AM IST

    Russian troops bogged down, says Pentagon

    Russian forces have been slowed by supply line and morale problems in the southern and eastern parts of Ukraine, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman said, reported Bloomberg.

