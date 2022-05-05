Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russian troops bogged down, says Pentagon
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for help saving people trapped in the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol. "The lives of the people who remain there are in danger. Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," Zelensky was quoted as saying in an official statement.
He also informed that a Ukrainian television reporter who enlisted after the Russian invasion has been killed in fighting outside the northeastern city of Izyum.
Russian troops bogged down, says Pentagon
Russian forces have been slowed by supply line and morale problems in the southern and eastern parts of Ukraine, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman said, reported Bloomberg.
