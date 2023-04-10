Home / World News / Russia using 'scorched earth' tactics in Bakhmut: Ukraine

Russia using 'scorched earth' tactics in Bakhmut: Ukraine

Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 10, 2023 01:13 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia's assault on Bakhmut, a small city in the Donetsk region, has been the focus of the biggest battle of Moscow's full-scale invasion.

The commander of the Ukrainian ground forces said on Monday that Russian troops had switched to "scorched earth" tactics in the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut and were destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery.

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian servicemen fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian servicemen fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops.(Reuters)

Read here: Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: Officials

Russia's assault on Bakhmut, a small city in the Donetsk region, has been the focus of the biggest battle of Moscow's full-scale invasion launched in February 2022.

"The enemy switched to the so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire," said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces.

Ukraine's defence of the city of Bakhmut continued, he said.

"The situation is difficult but controllable," he said in comments quoted by Ukraine's Media Military Centre.

He said Russian forces were bringing in special forces and airborne assault units to help their attack on the city as members of Russia's Wagner military group had become "exhausted".

Read here: Pope's message to the world on Easter: ‘Help the beloved Ukrainian people’

Reuters could not verify the battlefield account.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine defence moscow ukraine war russia ukraine crisis + 3 more
ukraine defence moscow ukraine war russia ukraine crisis + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out